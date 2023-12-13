2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfection in every pass
The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.
V-Track Precision Blades
8-direction ContourDetectHeads
SmartClick precision trimmer
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Awards
4.1
of 5
420
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Sebaj12
13/12/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Philips 9000 shaver
Amazing shaver, recommended to shave with dry or wet face
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2023-08-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2023-08-12
Davo5774
03/06/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Superb shaver.
The shaver is easy to use and keep clean once instructions are read and understood which is also straightforward. The shaver is deceivingly silent in operation but does give a comfortable and extremely close shave. Various heads are available and easily interchanged. I also like the cleaning system.
Pros
Quality product. Very robust and easy to use.
Cons
No e
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/26 wet & dry electric shaver with SmartClean PLUS
Date of Use 2022-05-03
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/26 wet & dry electric shaver with SmartClean PLUS
Date of Use 2022-05-03
Baby74
13/10/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
To use or not to use
When I bought this I knew that the shave would not be as close as an open razor but at 74 years off age dragging an open razor across your face can sometimes be sore, so, after my shower I lather up and have a wet electric razor shave then follow that up with an open razor and I have to admit it works. I have used the electric razor only after a shower and then at night I feel that if I was going anywhere I would need to use it again which I expected. So far the razor has been using the original charge i did 5 -6 weeks again and only one bar has been used. The cleaning station is good and I have only given the razor one 10 minute clean. I have also used it for a dry shave and no problems. Overall I would give it a score of 10/10
Pros
None
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-09-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211 Refurbished wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-09-13
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch