Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

VisaCare

Microdermabrasion

SC6240/01
Overall rating / 5
3 Awards
  • Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin
    -{discount-value}

    VisaCare Microdermabrasion

    SC6240/01
    Overall rating / 5
    3 Awards

    Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin

    Invigorate and maintain your skin's natural youthful look with VisaCare's Dual Action Air Lift & Exfoliation system. Massages the skin, encouraging blood circulation, while removing dead skin cells, allowing for natural cell renewal. See all benefits

    VisaCare Microdermabrasion

    Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin

    Invigorate and maintain your skin's natural youthful look with VisaCare's Dual Action Air Lift & Exfoliation system. Massages the skin, encouraging blood circulation, while removing dead skin cells, allowing for natural cell renewal. See all benefits

    Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin

    Invigorate and maintain your skin's natural youthful look with VisaCare's Dual Action Air Lift & Exfoliation system. Massages the skin, encouraging blood circulation, while removing dead skin cells, allowing for natural cell renewal. See all benefits

    VisaCare Microdermabrasion

    Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin

    Invigorate and maintain your skin's natural youthful look with VisaCare's Dual Action Air Lift & Exfoliation system. Massages the skin, encouraging blood circulation, while removing dead skin cells, allowing for natural cell renewal. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all skin-rejuvenation

      Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin

      with Philips VisaCare Microdermabrasion System

      • Skin resurfacing treatment
      • with Sensitive and Normal tip
      Skin is more radiant, feels smoother and firmer in 4-6 weeks

      Skin is more radiant, feels smoother and firmer in 4-6 weeks

      93% of women tested reported instantly smoother feeling skin. 84% agree their skin looks more radiant, 84% noticed their skin looks healthier*.

      DualAction Air Lift & Exfoliation System

      DualAction Air Lift & Exfoliation System

      Massages the skin, encouraging blood circulation, while removing dead skin cells, allowing for natural cell renewal.

      The Air Lift System gently stimulates microcirculation

      The Air Lift System gently stimulates microcirculation

      The vacuum massage intensively stimulates microcirculation. Skin is gently lifted and streched, massaging its deeper layers. Blood flow increases, bringing oxgen and nutrients to the surface. For a revitalized look. VisaCare is designed to be in the sweetspot of stretch required to stimulate collagen and elastin production. For a firmer feel in 4-6 weeks time.

      The exfoliating tip stimulates the cell renewal process

      The exfoliating tip stimulates the cell renewal process

      The exfoliating tip gently removes part of the stratum corneum (the upper layer of the skin) and thickens the epidermis (the second layer of the skin) unveiling skin that feels smoother and looks radiant. It gently nudges away roughness and flakiness more effectively and controlled than manually possible. Skin is stimulated to renew cells. For a firmer feel in 4-6 weeks time.

      Suitable for all skin types

      Suitable for all skin types

      VisaCare’s gentleness is clinically proven. The device includes two tips (sensitive and normal) addressing different levels of skin sensitvity. Philips skincare experts are at your disposal to guide you in achieving the best results.

      5 minute treatment only, twice a week

      5 minute treatment only, twice a week

      Achieve immediate results with only 5 minutes treatment twice a week. With a smooth and healthy glow!

      Cordless usage

      Cordless usage

      VisaCare's unique cordless design allows you to enjoy your treatment in the most comfortable way.

      Charge overnight for 3 weeks of use

      Charge overnight for 3 weeks of use

      Charge your VisaCare in the elegant charging stand and enjoy 3 weeks of treatment without the need to plug the device.

      For a more youthful looking skin

      Philips VisaCare Microdermabrasion stimulates the resurfacing process of the skin for smoother, firmer feeling, visibly radiant skin.

      Developed with expert scientists and dermatologists

      Philips VisaCare uses microdermabrasion technology commonly used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe use in the comfort of your own home. Philips VisaCare has been developed in collaboration with expert scientists and dermatologists.

      Salon technology, for safe use in your own home

      Salon technology, for safe use in your own home.

      Technical Specifications

      • Benefits

        Dead skin cells removal
        thanks to the exfoliating tip
        Epidermal thickening
        driven by abrasive system
        Stimulated microcirculation
        lead by Air Lift System™
        Skincare creams
        • better absorbed
        • experienced by 87% of users

      • Ease of use

        Customized tips
        Normal and sensitive skin
        Cordless
        up to 6 uses without charging
        Battery indicator
        illuminated icon
        Easy handling
        Ergonomic and elegant design
        Exclusive and convenient stand
        charging and storing stand

      • Application areas

        Face and neck
        Yes

      • Items included

        Customized tips
        Normal and sensitive skin
        Instructions for use
        Full user manual
        Exclusive and convenient stand
        charging and storing stand
        Power adapter
        100 - 240 V adapter
        Storage pouch
        For storage and travel
        Cleaning brush
        To clean VisaCare tips

      • Power

        Charging time
        8 hours
        Power system
        Rechargeable battery
        Running time
        6 uses of 5 minutes each
        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Independent test results on 75 consumers at 4 weeks treatment, UK 2014