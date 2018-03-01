Search terms

EN
AR
  • The most reliable connection to your baby The most reliable connection to your baby The most reliable connection to your baby

    Philips Avent Audio Monitors DECT Baby Monitor

    SCD501/00

    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Our new DECT SCD501/00 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance by providing the essentials of a baby monitor. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound and a comforting night light for you and your baby.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Audio Monitors DECT Baby Monitor

    Similar products

    See all Baby monitors

    The most reliable connection to your baby

    The essential connection to your baby

    • 100% private connection
    • Night light
    DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

    DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

    DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

    Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

    Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

    Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.DECT(Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime.

    Energy saving Smart ECO mode

    Energy saving Smart ECO mode

    The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimizes your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection (not available in US and Canada).

    Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

    Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

    The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.

    Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

    Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

    Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even when the Parent Unit is muted.

    Range up to 300 meters*

    Range up to 300 meters*

    Indoor range up to 50 meters*, Outdoor range up to 300 meters*.

    The parent unit is mains powered and battery operated

    The parent unit is mains powered and battery operated

    The parent unit runs perfectly on mains power. For extra mobility you can also insert batteries to allow cordless use of the parent unit. You can insert two 1.5V R6 AA alkaline non-rechargeable batteries or two 1.2V R6 AA rechargeable batteries.

    Superior operating time up to 24 hours

    The small parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless streaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required. However this is depending on the type of batteries used and how often and how long you use the parent unit on batteries.

    Comforting nightlight

    Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the nightlight.

    Technical Specifications

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Frequency band
      DECT
      Automatic channel selection
      Yes
      Number of channels
      120

    • Convenience

      Auto out-of-range warning
      Yes
      Battery low indication
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Sound-level lights
      Yes

    • Accessories

      User manual
      Yes
      Quick start guide
      Yes

    • Power

      Operating time on battery hour
      24 hours
      Power Supply
      • 120 V (US)
      • 220 - 240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Storage temperature range
      10 - 40  °C
      Operating temperature range °C
      10 - 40 °C

    • Features

      Comforting night light
      Yes
      DECT Technology
      Yes
      Indoor range up to
      50m
      Energy saving Smart ECO mode
      Yes
      Linked and in range indication
      Yes
      Outdoor range up to
      300 meters
      Sound activation lights
      5 LED lights
      Volume control and sound activation
      Yes

    • Logistic data

      F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
      220 x 156 x 56  mm

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • Pregnancy
      • 0 - 6 months

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.
    • This monitor does not have a charging function.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.