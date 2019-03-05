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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Philips Avent Natural teat

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    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our soft and anti-collapse ribbed teat is designed for growing babies. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Natural teat

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    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Natural latch on

    • 2 pieces
    • Thick feed
    • 6m+
    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

    The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

    Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

    Petals and ridges inside the teat allow flexibility without collapse, for an uninterrupted feed.

    Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    Teats with different flow rates available

    Teats with different flow rates available

    The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

    Soft and smooth silicone for your baby's changing needs

    Bite resistant and smooth teat designed for growing baby's changing needs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      Teat
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Soft, thick flow teat
      2  pcs

    • Functions

      Anti-colic valve
      Yes
      Latch on
      • Natural latch on
      • Easy combine breast and bottle
      Teat
      Unique comfort petals, soft and flexible teat

    • Development stages

      Stage
      6m+

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    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
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