Philips Avent

Digital Bottle Warmer

SCF260/22
Avent
Avent
    Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

    SCF260/22
    Fast, intelligent warming

    The new Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest! See all benefits

    Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

    Fast, intelligent warming

    Fast, intelligent warming

      Fast, intelligent warming

      • 220-240V
      Ultra fast, multiple warming options

      Ultra fast, multiple warming options

      Simply select from a few options and the iQ technology calculates the warming time to heat your baby's feed gently and evenly.

      Heats safely and evenly

      Heats safely and evenly

      Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.

      iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

      iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

      Philips Avent iQ products with advanced technology are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.

      Lets you know when feed is ready

      Easy to use digital display keeps you informed.

      Ideal for all types of feed

      For milk and baby food from the fridge, freezer or at room temperature. Fits all Avent Bottles, VIA Cups and baby food jars. **

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Bottle and baby food warmer
        1  pcs
        Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        1  pcs
        Weaning spoon
        1  pcs
        Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with:
        All Philips AVENT Bottles, Magic Cups, and baby food jars. Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.

            • * Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.