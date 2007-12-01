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    Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set

    SCF271/42

    Ultra fast and convenient

    Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for use in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set

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    Ultra fast and convenient

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes

    Effective sterilization

    Effective sterilization

    Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

    Ultra fast, easy to use

    Ultra fast, easy to use

    Just add water, load and place in the microwave for 2 min. 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

    Large capacity

    Large capacity

    Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9oz Avent baby bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and two Avent baby bottles.

    Safe, easy handling

    Safe, easy handling

    Clips close lid securely and side grips stay cooler to aid in safe handling.

    Compact and lightweight

    Compact and lightweight

    Fits most microwaves. Convenient for travel.

    Ideal for home and travel

    Ideal for home and travel

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions
      166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm
      Weight
      740  g

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Microwave steam sterilizer
      1  pcs
      Tongs
      1  pcs
      Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
      1  pcs
      Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
      1  pcs
      Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
      1  pcs
      Airflex Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
      1  pcs
      Newborn Pacifier
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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