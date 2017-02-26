2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort, while also minimizing feeding interruptions. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented away from the baby's tummy.
1 Bottle
9oz/260ml
Slow flow teat
1m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
4.4
of 5
55
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
gshaw
26/02/2017
United Kingdom
A lovely soft teat that is comfortable for baby.
A good large size allowing for extra milk as my son grew hungrier. The teat is super soft and allows for a steady flow of milk. They are extremely easy to keep clean, with no hidden parts.
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
isn2011
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great product and easy to adapt to
These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. Also a decent size for everyday use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Lozzy02
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
Fabulous product
My little boy is 7 months old now and has started feeding himself with his bottle and this is the perfect size for his little hands. The stream of the milk is fast enough for him to get a constant stream but not too fast for it to cover him. They are so easy to wash as there aren't to many lumps and bumps on the bottle itself
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Based on December 2017 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.