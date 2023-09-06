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Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic bottles’ with anti-colic valve system and textured nipple is designed to minimize feeding interruptions and discomfort. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy.See all benefits
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Our clinically proven* Anti-colic valve is designed to reduce colic and gas. Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing. Fussing is significantly reduced at night as babies fed with Philips Avent anti-colic bottles experienced 60 % less fussing than babies fed with a leading competitor’s vented bottle.
The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.
Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.
Our Anti-colic bottle has few parts for quick and simple assembly.
The unique bottle shape makes this bottle easy to hold and grip in any direction.
With its wide neck and fewer parts, our bottle is easier to assemble and to clean quickly and thoroughly.
Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle is made of BPA free material (PP).
Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples are available in different flow rates, to keep up with your baby’s growth. We recommend replacing nipples every 3 months for hygiene reasons. Use Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles only with Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples.
Full Compatibility with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with or without AirFree vent.
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