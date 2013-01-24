Wireless freedom, powerful sound
Designed for wireless freedom on the go, these Philips MyJam FreshTones BT earphones feature 14.2mm drivers for big bass and optimal fit designed around ear geometry. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wireless freedom, powerful sound
Designed for wireless freedom on the go, these Philips MyJam FreshTones BT earphones feature 14.2mm drivers for big bass and optimal fit designed around ear geometry. See all benefits
Wireless freedom, powerful sound
Designed for wireless freedom on the go, these Philips MyJam FreshTones BT earphones feature 14.2mm drivers for big bass and optimal fit designed around ear geometry. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wireless freedom, powerful sound
Designed for wireless freedom on the go, these Philips MyJam FreshTones BT earphones feature 14.2mm drivers for big bass and optimal fit designed around ear geometry. See all benefits
A design based on ear geometry creates a comfortable, snug fit for everyone.
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with a bass vent design on the earphones for rich bass.
Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.
Enjoy the freedom of listening to music and phone calls - without the hassle of a cable. Change tracks, volume control, and answer calls with an easy to use remote control.
Using a rubberized Flex-grip cable relief between the headphones and the cable, the connection is protected from damage through repeated bending extending its life.
Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always.
Design
Sound
Connectivity
Power
Convenience
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions