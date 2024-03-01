Search terms

EN
AR
  • Better sound for all your entertainment Better sound for all your entertainment Better sound for all your entertainment

    Soundbar 2.0

    TAB5109/10

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Better sound for all your entertainment

    Whatever you love to watch or play, love it more! This great-looking, low-profile soundbar gives you clearer voices and better-sounding effects. Sophisticated audio technology creates an immersive sound experience no matter what you watch.

    See all benefits

    Soundbar 2.0

    Similar products

    See all Dolby Audio soundbars

    Better sound for all your entertainment

    • 2.0 Ch
    • 120 W max. HDMI ARC
    • DTS Virtual:X
    • Dolby Digital Plus
    Simply better TV sound

    Simply better TV sound

    This soundbar's 2.0 channels and immersive audio technology bring new levels of sound to everything you love. Four EQ modes let you pick a sound style to suit what you're watching, and you can make voices clearer in any mode by activating Dialogue Enhancement.

    DTS Virtual:X for immersive 3D sound in any room

    DTS Virtual:X for immersive 3D sound in any room

    Compatibility with DTS Virtual:X transforms your TV sound, bringing you a virtual 3D sound experience no matter what's on screen! You don't need extra speakers, and it works in any room: turn it on via the soundbar's remote control, or the Philips Home Entertainment app.

    Dolby Digital Plus. Cinematic sound at home

    Dolby Digital Plus. Cinematic sound at home

    Enjoy a front-row seat to all the dramas you watch and play. This Dolby Digital Plus-compatible soundbar gives you a surround-sound experience without the need for extra speakers. You'll hear, and feel, the difference.

    Looks great, and it's easy to place

    Looks great, and it's easy to place

    This sleek soundbar looks great in any room. Got your TV on the wall? You can also wall-mount this soundbar using the detachable brackets (included).

    Control your soundbar and TV with a single remote

    Control your soundbar and TV with a single remote

    You can adjust the volume on your soundbar using your TV remote. If you have a Philips Ambilight TV, the EasyLINK function lets you use the remote to switch between the soundbar's preset EQ modes, adjust bass and treble—and more.

    Connect your favorite sources for bigger sound

    Connect your favorite sources for bigger sound

    Compatibility with Bluetooth LE Audio gives you a steadier connection, better sound, and less lag if you're streaming playlists from a smart device that is also compatible with Bluetooth LE Audio. You can also connect audio sources to the soundbar via audio-in, USB, or optical input.

    Philips Home Entertainment app

    Download the app and you can use your smart device to switch between the EQ sound modes, select the source, activate virtual surround sound, and more.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      Audio sync, Auto Volume Leveler, Treble and Bass Control
      Subwoofer output power
      No
      Equalizer settings
      Movie, Music
      Total harmonic distortion
      <=10%
      Speaker system output power
      120W max / 60W RMS

    • Loudspeakers

      Subwoofer freq range
      No Hz
      Number of sound channels
      2.0
      Number of woofers
      No
      Subwoofer drivers
      No
      Woofer diameter
      No
      Soundbar freq range
      60 - 20K Hz
      Soundbar impedance
      8 ohm
      Front drivers
      2 full range (L+R)

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth
      Receiver
      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      A2DP, AVRCP
      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      Yes
      USB playback
      Yes
      Audio in
      1x 3.5mm
      Optical input x 1
      Yes
      HDMI content protection
      HDCP 1.4
      HDMI Out (ARC) x 1
      Yes
      DLNA Standard
      No
      Multiple speaker connection
      No
      Smart Home
      None
      Wireless speaker connection
      None

    • Supported Audio Formats

      Bluetooth
      SBC
      HDMI ARC
      Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital plus, LPCM 2ch, DTS Digital Surround (DTS 5.1), DTS Virtual:X
      USB
      MP3, WAV, FLAC
      Optical
      Dolby Digital, LPCM 2ch

    • Outer Carton

      Number of consumer packages
      2

    • Convenience

      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      Audio Return Channel, Automatic audio input mapping, One touch play, System standby
      Remote Control
      Yes
      Night mode
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Smartphone/tablet APP control
      Yes

    • Power

      Power LED indicator
      yes
      Main unit power supply
      100-240V AC, 50/60 Hz
      Main unit standby power
      < 0.5 W
      Auto standby
      Yes

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      12.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      94  cm
      Depth
      15.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      Gross weight
      3.3  kg
      Net weight
      2.15  kg
      Tare weight
      1.15  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      2 x AAA Batteries, Quick start guide, Remote Control, Wall mount bracket, Warranty Card

    • Design

      Colour
      Dark grey
      Wall mountable
      Yes

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      766 x 67.3 x 91 mm
      Main Unit Weight
      1.93
      Surround Speaker Weight
      No kg

    • Video

      3D pass-through
      No

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Quick start guide
    • Warranty Card
    • Remote Control
    • Wall mount bracket
    • 2 x AAA Batteries
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.