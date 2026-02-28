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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

5000 seriesWireless Headphone

TAH5255BK/97

Here comes the amazing sound

On your ears and feel that plentiful layers of sound! These wireless headphones provide you AAC audio code, more clear and more amazing. Classic metal painting brings you exquisite life. You get up to 29 hours play time.

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Here comes the amazing sound

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

Detachable inline cable. Go wired and keep listening.

Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

Rock-solid Bluetooth connectivity. Easy control.

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