These strikingly slender wireless headphones are all about focus. Wherever you listen, Active Noise Canceling lets you sink into the music you love. Multitasking is easy too-you can pair simultaneously with two devices. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Want to reduce noise when you're on the go? Internal mics in the ear cups of these wireless over-ear headphones filter out the engine noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love.
Streamline your working day. These wireless headphones can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time-and switch between them as you need. So you can listen to music from your laptop and take calls from your phone.
The oval ear-cups and slender frame lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. 32 mm drivers deliver deep bass and clear, detailed sound.
With 30 hours play time from a single charge-or 25 hours with Active Noise Canceling activated-these wireless on-ear headphones are with you all day long. A full charge takes 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes charging gives you 2 hours more play time.
Buttons and a dial on the ear cups let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. Calls are nice and clear, and you can pair your headphones with two devices simultaneously.
The ear cups swivel to allow the headphones to fold flat-perfect for storing in your office drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into the included soft pouch.
