Other items in the box
- Quick start guide
- Warranty certificate
The pocket classic
Get out there with this ultra-portable FM/MW analog radio. Easy tuning and clear sound keep you up to date with your favorite programs. Whether you’re doing yard work or going on a walking tour. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This super-portable analog FM/MW radio is easy to tune on the go. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency.
One-handed operation is easy with this little radio. Volume and on/off are both controlled by a conveniently placed thumbwheel. There's a headphone port for private listening, and a side-mounted switch to select FM or MW signals.
Slip this radio into your pocket and take the news wherever you go. Or the game you just can't miss. Or the talk show you love. 2x AAA batteries power the sound, and a telescopic antenna ensures you'll always get the best possible reception.
