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  • Your sound. Your style. Your sound. Your style. Your sound. Your style.

    5000 series In-ear true wireless headphones

    TAT5505BK/00

    Your sound. Your style.

    Music or calls, these sleek-looking true wireless headphones know how to perform. Active Noise Canceling tunes out background noise, and you can personalize the sound using the Philips Headphones app. Take an earbud out to pause the music.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    5000 series In-ear true wireless headphones

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    Your sound. Your style.

    • 8mm drivers/closed-back
    • Active Noise Canceling
    • Black
    • Bluetooth®
    Sleek design and hybrid Active Noise Canceling

    Sleek design and hybrid Active Noise Canceling

    These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you hear your tunes better when you're on the move. Hybrid Active Noise Canceling reduces external noise, so there's less between you and your music. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in.

    Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

    Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

    Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.

    Powerful 8 mm neodymium drivers. Punchy bass, clear sound

    Powerful 8 mm neodymium drivers. Punchy bass, clear sound

    Traveling, working from home, or just relaxing. 8 mm drivers deliver great sound for every track, playlist, and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.

    Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

    Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

    Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with. Touch controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls, and volume.

    Dual mics for clear calls. Mono mode

    Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk.

    Charging case. Get up to 20 hours play time

    You get up to 20 hours play time with the charging case, and the headphones will play for 5 hours from a single charge (4.5 hours with ANC). A speedy 15-minute charge gives you an extra hour. It takes two hours to charge the case via USB-C.

    Oval acoustic tube. Silicone ear-tip covers

    The oval-shaped acoustic tube sits comfortably and securely in your ear and maximizes passive noise isolation. You get a choice of silicone ear-tip covers in small, medium, and large, so you always get a comfortable fit.

    IPX5 splash- and sweat-resistant

    With an IPX5 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

    Awareness Mode. Let the world in when you need to

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Speaker diameter
      8 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Magnet type
      NdFeB
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Sensitivity
      105 dB (1K Hz)
      Maximum power input
      5  mW

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • AVRCP
      • A2DP
      • HSP
      • Streaming Format: SBC
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      32.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      22.7  cm
      Gross weight
      5.52  kg
      Height
      42  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11038 7
      Nett weight
      2.064  kg
      Tare weight
      3.456  kg

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Answer/End Call
      • Reject Call
      • Switch between 2 calls

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      15  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10.5  cm
      Height
      19.7  cm
      Nett weight
      0.258  kg
      Gross weight
      0.633  kg
      Tare weight
      0.375  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 11038 4

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-Ion
      Music play time
      5+15  hour(s)
      Standby time
      200 hr
      Talk time
      5+15 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      4.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11038 0
      Gross weight
      0.164  kg
      Nett weight
      0.086  kg
      Tare weight
      0.078  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Cable length
      0  cm
      Height
      3.6  cm
      Width
      3.2  cm
      Depth
      7.4  cm
      Weight
      0.057  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      USB cable
      USB-C cable
      Ear caps
      3 sizes

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20158 3

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 3 sizes ear caps
    • USB charging cable
    Badge-D2C

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