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    2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

    XB2023/61

    Overall rating / 5
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    High suction power with powerful motor

    Clean powerfully and maintain easily, with a Philips Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series. Enjoy great cleaning results every time thanks to PowerCyclone 4 technology and Multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor.

    See all benefits

    2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    High suction power with powerful motor

    Durable design you can trust

    • 1800 W
    • PowerCyclone 4
    • Super Clean Air filter
    1800W durable motor for high suction power

    1800W durable motor for high suction power

    Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of suction power for great cleaning results.

    PowerCyclone 4 keeps strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 4 keeps strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 4 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain more power for longer.

    Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

    Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

    Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

    Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

    On board accessory: Conveniently stored, always at hand

    On board accessory: Conveniently stored, always at hand

    Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

    Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* particles

    Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.

    Developed and designed in Netherlands

    Designed and developed in the Netherlands with a free 2-year warranty. Register your vacuum online with us!

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Color
      Arctic White & Sky Blue
      Product type
      Bagless vacuum cleaner
      Noise level (standard)
      82 dB
      Suction power
      360 W
      Dust capacity
      1.3L
      Warranty
      2 years
      Action radius
      8.8 m
      Input power (IEC)
      1600 W
      Input power (max)
      1800 W
      Motor Filter
      Washable filter
      Exhaust filter
      SuperClean Air filter
      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Carrying handle
      Front
      Power control
      No
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic
      Wheel type
      Plastic
      Accessory storage
      Yes
      Parking position
      Vertical & horizontal
      Technology
      PowerCyclone 4
      Cord length
      6 m

    • Design

      Sustainable package
      100% recycled materials

    • Accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Multi-purpose nozzle
      Included accessories
      Stored crevice tool

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      415 mm
      Product Width
      270 mm
      Product Height
      250 mm
      Package Length
      330 mm
      Package Width
      490 mm
      Package Height
      285 mm
      Package Weight
      6.89 kg
      Product Weight
      4,4 kg

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      Relevant filter variant XV1220/01

    • Technical Specifications

      Voltage
      230-240V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Durability

      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12
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