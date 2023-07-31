Removes more fine dust than vacuuming alone

Use the replacement mop pad on your Philips HomeRun 2000 and 3000 Series robot vacuum cleaners. The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, so that the soles of your feet will stay clean even if you walk around barefoot.