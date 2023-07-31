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  • Mop pads for HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots Mop pads for HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots Mop pads for HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots

    Philips HomeRun 2000 and 3000 Series Mop Pads

    XV1430/00

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    Mop pads for HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots

    Use the washable microfiber mop pads on your HomeRun 2000 and 3000 series robot vacuum cleaners to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on your floors every day. The mop pads fit XU2000, XU2100, XU3000, XU3100, XU3110.

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    Philips HomeRun 2000 and 3000 Series Mop Pads

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    Mop pads for HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots

    Removes more fine dust than vacuuming alone

    • 4x microfiber mop pads
    • Compatible: 2000 & 3000 series
    • Washable (max. 60 degrees)

    Washable and reusable mop pads

    The microfiber mop pads are machine-washable at maximum 60 degrees Celcius and easy to attach and remove. It is recommended to wash the mop after every cleaning run.

    For a gentle yet effective cleaning

    The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts and absorbs dust and dirt. It has been particularly designed to clean delicate surfaces as wooden floors.

    Replace every 3-6 months

    The durable mop pads are designed to be used for a daily wet & dry cleaning of your floors. Replace every 3-6 months to maintain your robot's optimal cleaning performance. The HomeRun app will give reminders when the mop needs to be replaced.

    Removes more fine dust than vacuuming alone

    Use the replacement mop pad on your Philips HomeRun 2000 and 3000 Series robot vacuum cleaners. The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, so that the soles of your feet will stay clean even if you walk around barefoot.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Mop pads for HomeRun 2000- and 3000 series
      Primary Material
      ABS Plastic

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      4
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      4 x Washable mop pads
      Related Accessories 1
      XV1433/00
      Related Accessories 2
      FC8022/04
      Compatible with
      HomeRun 2000 series, HomeRun 3000 series

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      3 cm
      Product Width
      14.6 cm
      Product Height
      10 cm
      Product Weight
      0.06 kg
      Package Length
      14.8 cm
      Package Width
      3.2 cm
      Package Height
      10 cm
      Package Weight
      0.22 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • When used on a Philips HomeRun Vacuum and Mop Robot 3000 Series Aqua
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