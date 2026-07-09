If you try straightening or curling wet hair, you will see a lot of steam coming out of your hair. We advise you to use your Philips Straighteners and Curlers on dry hair for best results. This is also the best choice for your hair.
If you see some steam coming out of your hair while using your Philips Hair Styler or some water residue accumulating on your hairstyler, don’t worry. The product is still safe to use. You can look at the reasons below to find out why this may happen.
If you try straightening or curling wet hair, you will see a lot of steam coming out of your hair. We advise you to use your Philips Straighteners and Curlers on dry hair for best results. This is also the best choice for your hair.
Your hair styler needs to be very hot in order to reshape your hair. This can result in some moisture from your hair evaporating and turning into steam. However, this is naturally replaced by the moisture in the air.
Always use the recommended temperature for your hair styler.
While some moisture may be evaporated into steam, some can turn into water residue and be seen on the device while using it. This residue disappears itself after a while.
If you still don't feel comfortable with the level of steam coming out of your hair using a Philips Hair Styler, then please contact us for further support.
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