Depending on the model of toothbrush you have, you can adjust your intensity level.
- 3000 - 4000 Series, ProtectiveClean 4100 - 4300, 5500 Series: Choose between low and high intensity by pressing the power button once to turn on the toothbrush then pressing a second time within 2 seconds to change the intensity. Note that when you use your toothbrush for the first time the default intensity is set to low.
- ProtectiveClean 6100, ExpertClean 7300 - 7500, 6100 - 6700 Series: When attached to the handle, the smart brush head will automatically select the recommended intensity. If you wish to change to a different intensity, you can do so by pressing the mode/intensity button while brushing. The intensity cannot be changed if the handle is powered off or paused.