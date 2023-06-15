My Philips Blender jar is locked on the motor unit
Published on 15 June 2023
In the unfortunate event of your Philips Blender jar being locked to the motor unit/base, there might be a simple solution. Discover here how to solve it.
If the blender jar is incorrectly assembled, this could cause it to be locked to the base (motor unit).
In order to solve this, please follow these steps:
1) Unplug the blender.
2) Open the lid and remove the ingredients from the jar.
3) Hold the handle of the blender jar, lift it up and turn it anti-clockwise at the same time.
4) The blender jar will be released.
To avoid having the blender jar locked to the base, please make sure to assemble it in the correct direction by following these steps:
1) Place the jar into collar of the base.
2) Fasten the jar to the base.
3) A black mark on the collar is just under the handle of the jar. Match the black mark to the unlock icon on the motor unit. Turn blender jar in clockwise direction until the black mark matches to the lock icon.