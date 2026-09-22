How to clean my Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Filter

To keep your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner performing at its best, make sure to clean the filter regularly. Follow these simple steps:

Remove the filter case from the colored part by rotating it counter clock-wise (image 8).

Remove the washable foam filter from the filter case (image 9).

Tap both parts over a trash bin to clean (image 10).

Rinse the foam filter (image 11) and squeeze it until clean water comes out (image 12). Remember not to rinse the filter case.

Note : for the best cleaning result, run the water through the filter with the filter tab facing downwards, allowing deeply attached dust to be washed out.

Allow the filter to dry for 24 hours (image 13).

Reassemble the parts (images 14-16).

Make sure you first align the protruding part of the bucket before hinging it in place.

For more detailed instructions, you can watch the video below.

Note : Your vacuum cleaner will automatically remind you to clean the filter by displaying an i8 information code followed by a QR code to order a new filter (accessory XV1681).

When the appliance shows i8, you can press any button (except the power button) to see the cleaning animation with step-by-step filter clean instructions.

We advise replacing the filter if you keep getting an i8 message after cleaning, or at least every 6 months to ensure maximum performance.

The dust container is not attached properly to the appliance