We know that one of the reasons you purchased your Philips 2-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier was to breathe comfortably and make your living environment more enjoyable. We also know that many of you have a couple of burning questions: Do I need to change my wick filter, and if I do, when do I need to change it?
Well, we have some answers for you, because replacing your wick filter when it’s time extends the longevity of your product and optimizes its performance.
In order to make sure your humidifier performs its best and continues to give you those great health benefits, we highly recommend that you purchase Philips wick filters for your device.
It is very easy to find the name of your Philips 2-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier. Just look at the back of your Philips product. The name of your product is written there such as Philips 2-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier Series 3000 etc.
Place the new filter into the air purifier. Put the plug in the air purifier in the wall outlet.
Touch and hold the reset button for 3 seconds to reset the filter lifetime counter.
If the filter replacement indication or light persists on your Philips Air Purifier, read what you can do to solve the issue in the following lines.
The filter lifetime counter is not reset
Sometimes, the filter lifetime counter may not automatically reset after replacing your air purifier's filter.
To solve this, please follow these steps:
The information on this page applies to the following models: AC3829/60, AC2889/60, AC3259/60