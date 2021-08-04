Why do I have to shake the food in my Philips Airfryer?
Your Philips Airfryer uses Rapid Air technology, which lets air circulate the food. Shaking the food helps ensure the air is able to reach all food surfaces.
A few points to consider:
- If there is more than one layer of ingredients in the basket or many ingredients touch each other (for example fries, snacks), shaking halfway through the process is necessary for an even result
- Fragile food should not be air fried in more than one layer, as shaking will damage it. If you do not shake, the hot air cannot reach the areas where the ingredients touch each other.
- The food in the basket will be cooked, but some areas will not get crispy. By shaking, your food will become more evenly colored and crispier all over. When you shake the basket, you can also check on the color of the ingredients. To shake the ingredients, pull the basket out of the appliance by the handle and shake it.
To shake the ingredients:
Pull the pan out of the appliance by the handle and shake it. Make sure your fries are mixed well during shaking - lower layers should come on top and vice versa - so that you will achieve even results.
Note: You only have to shake small ingredients once. Shaking more often does not have a negative effect on the end result.
