Only add oil to the ingredients and not directly in the pan of your airfryer.

Pre-fried food such as frozen French fries, chicken nuggets, spring rolls, etc. do not need extra oil.

Please do not use cold-pressed oil since it would burn at high temperatures.

Peel the potatoes and cut them into the preferred shape. Soak the potatoes in a bowl with water for at least 30 minutes, take them out, and dry them with kitchen paper. Put half a tablespoon of oil in a bowl. Put the potatoes in the bowl and mix until the potatoes are coated with the oil. Using a kitchen utensil or your hands, put the potatoes in the basket of your airfryer.

Dry the outside of the food with kitchen paper, if necessary. Lightly brush oil onto the outside of the food or use an oil spray. Only coat with 1 layer. Excess oil will drip into the pan of your airfryer during the hot air frying process.

You can use any kind of grilling/baking/roasting or frying oil in your Philips Airfryer. Besides this, you can also use animal fat.Either mix some oil to your breadcrumbs before you bread the food or spray/brush some oil to the coat of breadcrumbs afterward.: You can also marinate meat or poultry instead of brushing oil onto the outside.Did the solutions above help solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance.