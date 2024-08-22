Why is the operating time of my parent unit short?

The operating time of your baby monitor's parent unit may vary due to the chosen settings and mode of use. Below are ways to maximize the parent unit's operating time.

Use Eco mode When the video display is switched on continuously, the parent unit consumes a lot of energy. To increase the operating time, activate the Eco mode in the parent unit.



When the Eco mode is activated, the display and sound of the parent unit switch off when no sound is detected for 20 seconds. The Eco light lights up green to indicate that the Eco mode is activated. During Eco mode, the display and sound transmissions are completely turned off to save battery operating time. When sound is picked up by the baby unit, the display and sound of the parent unit switch on immediately. The sounds are transmitted to the parent unit, and the sound level lights light up green. As long as no sound is detected, the sound level lights are off.



Note: The minimum sound level to activate sound and display is defined by the sensitivity setting.



To activate Eco mode, press the mode button on the side of the parent unit.

Adjust display brightness If the brightness is set to a high level, the parent unit consumes more power.

To adjust the display's brightness, press the left or right part of the control button.

Adjust the volume on the parent unit If the volume is set to a high level, the parent unit consumes more power.



To adjust the volume of the parent unit, press the top or bottom part of the control button to adjust the volume.



Note: When the volume bar is at its minimum, the volume is muted. The parent unit shows a mute icon in the status bar, and you will only receive alerts and video from the parent unit.

Adjust the sensitivity level If the sensitivity is set to a high level, the parent unit consumes more power.

The sensitivity level of the baby unit defines what you hear through the parent unit. When the level is set high, you will hear many sounds, including soft background sounds. When the sensitivity level is set low, you will hear only the louder sounds.



To adjust the sensitivity, press the right part of the control button to access the sensitivity levels. Then, press the top or bottom part of the control button to select the desired sensitivity level.

Notes about the rechargeable battery Use the original adapter to charge the battery and to maintain the battery's health.

The battery gradually and very slowly discharges, even when the parent unit is switched off.

To save battery, switch off the parent unit when you do not use it.

We advise you to keep the parent unit connected to the mains throughout the night. If the battery runs low during the night, the parent unit will beep, which may wake you up.

Like any other rechargeable electronic device, the battery capacity decreases after a long usage period.