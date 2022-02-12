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LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

273V5LHAB/89

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this big Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!

See all benefits

with stereo speakers

Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

LED technology for vivid colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

12/02/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

the best

it is very good in all respects, I did not have very high expectations for this monitor but it is great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Date of Use 2020-02-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Date of Use 2020-02-12

15/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Quality product, well recommended

I use this for reviewing CAD designs and costing purposes... Resolution is reallly good, the images and numbers appear very clear on the large screen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse