2 year warranty
273V5LHAB/89
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this big Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!
V Line
27" (68.6 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
antonimarian
12/02/2022
United Kingdom
the best
it is very good in all respects, I did not have very high expectations for this monitor but it is great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-02-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-02-12
Dutybunny
15/01/2018
United Kingdom
Quality product, well recommended
I use this for reviewing CAD designs and costing purposes... Resolution is reallly good, the images and numbers appear very clear on the large screen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Response time value equal to SmartResponse