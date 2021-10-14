For me personally i bought this gaming monitor solely to play with my Xbox series x as i have stated in the positives it has great low response time,vrr and alm support,great picture colour accuracy,3 HDMI 2.1 ports,but it definitely does have it's negatives also for example really bad blooming with dark content both in gaming and movie watching,no earc support is really disappointing even though it already has a good sound bar on the monitor,the standby mode is so annoying and doesn't seem to be able to be switched off or changed anywhere,as soon as the monitor doesn't detect any signal even with my Xbox or pc both switched on ? it flashes up on screen no signal detected entering standby mode then takes it upon itself to switch the monitor completely off ? This is so annoying and needs fixed asap,the remote that comes with the monitor also has a mind of its own at times it works fine but quite often it becomes unresponsive and delayed when pressing the buttons,lastly the uniformity of my monitor was ok but unfortunately i have a big dead pixel on the left hand side of my screen which is very noticeable and distracting when veiwing or using dark content i have included a photo here showing the problem s.