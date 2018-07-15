Search terms

4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

65PUT6703/56
    Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together. See all benefits

    Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together. See all benefits

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

      Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus

      Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus

      High Dynamic Range Plus redefines in-home entertainment. Experience a sensory journey with its advanced processing power. Capture the richness and liveliness of the content just as the creator intented. Get ready to enjoy brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.

      Micro Dimming optimizes the contrast on your TV

      Micro Dimming optimizes the contrast on your TV

      Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.

      Ultra-slim frame with aluminium coloured bezel & stand.

      Modern European Design is visible in the floating aluminium stands finished in dark silver matching the ultra-slim bezel.

      4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

      With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

      Pixel Precise Ultra HD. Fluid images with incredible depth.

      The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones - every time, and from any source.

      SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

      SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, and more.

      Deep bass and crystal-clear dialogue.

      DTS HD optimizes sound processing by preserving the original sound content so that you can enjoy a better sound from your speakers with crystal-clear dialog.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Micro Dimming
        • 1100 PPI
        • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        • Ultra Resolution

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • MultiRoom Client
        • SimplyShare
        • Wi-Fi Miracast Certified*
        Program
        Pause TV
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online Video Stores
        • Open Internet Browser
        • Youtube
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to Screen
        • Zoom, Stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • NowOnTV
        • TV Guide
        • Video On Demand

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround
        • Clear Sound
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Smart Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        Number of AV connections
        1
        Wireless connections
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n 2x2 integrated
        • Dual Band
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        • Antenna IEC75
        HDMI features
        • Audio Return Channel
        • 4K
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI1
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @30Hz
        Computer inputs on HDMI2/3
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI2/3
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI1
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @30Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide

      • Power

        Mains power
        220-240V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        Auto switch-off timer

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1600  mm
        Box height
        995  mm
        Box depth
        185  mm
        Set Width
        1462.3  mm
        Set Height
        852.3  mm
        Set Depth
        87.5  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1462.3  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        884.1  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        295.7  mm
        VESA wall mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm
        Product weight
        24.45  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        25.1  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        32.0  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.