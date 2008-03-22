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  • Fully pocketable size Fully pocketable size Fully pocketable size

    Portable Radio

    AE1530/00

    Fully pocketable size

    You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable Radio

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    Fully pocketable size

    • FM/MW, Analogue tuning
    • Built-in speaker
    • Headphone jack
    • Battery operated
    FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

    FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

    FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

    Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

    Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

    A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

    Single thumbwheel control for volume and on/off switch

    0

    Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

    Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power
      100 mW RMS
      Volume control
      rotary (analogue)
      Sound system
      mono

    • Connectivity

      Audio/Video output
      Headphone (3.5mm)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Tuner bands
      • FM
      • MW

    • Power

      Battery type
      AAA size (LR3)
      Battery voltage
      1.5  V
      Number of batteries
      2

    • Dimensions

      Main unit depth
      19  mm
      Main unit height
      117  mm
      Main unit width
      56  mm
      Product weight
      0.08  kg

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