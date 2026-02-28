2 year warranty
DDL111BAGCW/00
Wonderful life starts from a
Philips smart door lock Alpha-VP-5HWS integrates the door viewer, doorbell, and door lock. It adopts a 2MP wide-angle camera and supports Wi-Fi networking, allowing you to view the doorway via the App and bringing a visible security guard.
Remote video intercom
4-inch IPS display
Realtime's on Wi-Fi connection
Auto locking
The Philips Alpha-VP-5HWS makes real-time online via the Wi-Fi connection. After binding the Philips EasyKey App, you can view the lock access history, remotely send temporary PIN codes, and view the real-time situation at the door by clicking the video button.
When the visitor presses the doorbell, a message will push to the mobile App instantly. You could start the two-way audio by tapping the message box to connect to the App. When the doorbell rings, the video lock will automatically record the video, so you won't miss any visitor information even when you are not home.
There is a 4-inch IPS display on the indoor escutcheon. You can click the button of the display to view the visitors and the situation at the doorway. Re-clicking the button allows you to turn off the screen, which is convenient for the elderly and children. Additionally, you can adjust the brightness and sleep mode timeouts of the screen via the mobile APP.
Reviews
3 meters: the maximum PIR motion detection distance is 3 meters, which can be set to 1 meter, 2 meters and 3 meters via the mobile App.
Other range: The included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.
The digital keypad shown in the product photos may differ from the actual display. Please refer to the digital keypad's appearance during actual use.
3 months: this is internal test data; actual duration may vary with usage frequency.