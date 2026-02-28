2 year warranty
DDL173LCGBB/97
Stable performance
With the fingerprint sensor integrated into the handle, unlocking is conveniently in one grip. Its dual verification and hidden PIN code functions enhance home entry security. 4 smart unlocking methods and auto-locking makes life easier.
Handle lever usage
Touch-sensor waking system
Auto locking function
The fingerprint sensor is integrated in the handle lever so that when you hold the handle, your fingertip will naturally fall on the sensor. Upon successful authentication, you can press down the handle and unlock the door swiftly.
Philips 7300 has been featured with an all-round alert function. It improves the anti-theft level of your home, safeguards your family in real-time, and reminds you of the door lock status.
With any two combinations of fingerprint, PIN code, and key tag verification under dual verification mode, you can unlock the door, which provides double protection for home security.
Reviews
The digital keypad shown in the product photos may differ from the actual display. Please refer to the digital keypad's appearance during actual use.
10 months: this is internal test data; actual duration may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: if the door thickness is outside the above ranges, please consult authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.