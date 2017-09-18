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    2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

    FC8293/61

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1800 W of cleaning performance with a multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter.

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    2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

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    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

    High suction power

    With 1800 W motor for great cleaning results

    • 1800 W
    • Super Clean Air filter
    • 3L
    1800W durable motor for high suction power

    1800W durable motor for high suction power

    Durable 1800W generates strong suction power for great cleaning results.

    Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

    Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

    Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

    9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

    Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

    Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

    Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

    Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

    Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

    Large 3-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

    Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

    Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

    Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

    Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* particles

    Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Multi-purpose nozzle
      Accessories included
      Crevice tool
      Accessory storage
      On board

    • Design

      Color
      Sporty red

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      403 x 263 x 220  mm
      Weight of product
      4.3  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      1600  W
      Sound power level
      81  dB
      Vacuum (max)
      23  kPa
      Input power (max)
      1800  W
      Suction power (max)
      300  W

    • Filtration

      Dust bag type
      s-bag Classic Long Performance
      Dust capacity
      3  l
      Exhaust filter
      Super Clean Air filter
      Motor filter
      1 layer foam filter

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Action radius
      9  m
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
      Cord length
      6  m
      Wheel type
      Plastic

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    • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12
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