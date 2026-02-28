2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC9256/01
Maximum comfort, minimum effort
Feel the relief of a better posture! This Philips vacuum cleaner results in significantly less bending while cleaning and brings you more comfort
RemoteControl
The patented PostureProtect handle offers you 4x a better body posture: it helps to prevent bending while cleaning; it supports keeping your wrist in a comfortable position; both handles make manoeuvring easy; and you can regulate the vacuum cleaner with fingertip controls.
Via the buttons in the handle you can easily operate your vacuum cleaner - without bending!
This hose has a pivoting connection to the handle and therefore allows for easier manoeuvring and less wrist strain.
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