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    Steam iron

    GC1015/11

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

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    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Speed shaped soleplate

    1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

    1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

    This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

    A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

    A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

    The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

    Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

    Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

    The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

    Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal

    Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1400
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Comfortable ironing

      Water tank capacity
      150  ml
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