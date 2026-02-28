2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2860/02
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!
Ironing brand
2100W
32g/min steam
95g steam boost
Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.
2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
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