2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
Ironing brand
2300 W
40 g/min continuous steam
140 g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.5
of 5
37
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Syllybee
07/07/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very easy, functional iron
Good level of steam, making ironing easy. At first thought it would be a little heavy for me but it glides easily
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Worldryder
15/08/2019
United Kingdom
Fast and easy
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Would recommend. Always in a rush and the iron heats up fast and is great on thick material. Love the steam feature just make sure u have the jug ready to top up
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Kelzy1301
02/08/2019
United Kingdom
Cuts ironing time in half
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I would highly recommend this iron to everybody having 4 kids I have to iron quite a bit but this iron seemed to cut the time I spent on ironing in half. There is plenty of steam it glides across all kinds of clothing with ease it's easy to use different settings and had no problems filling it with water had no leakage what so ever and got all creases out of clothes and didn't leave any marks at all. It heated up very quickly and the steam started straight away.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate