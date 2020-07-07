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2 year warranty

All series

  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2990/26

4.5

| (37) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

4x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2300 W

  • 40 g/min continuous steam

  • 140 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

2300 W to heat up quickly

2300 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Up to 140 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 140 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

37

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

3

07/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very easy, functional iron

Good level of steam, making ironing easy. At first thought it would be a little heavy for me but it glides easily

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron

15/08/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fast and easy

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Would recommend. Always in a rush and the iron heats up fast and is great on thick material. Love the steam feature just make sure u have the jug ready to top up

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron

02/08/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cuts ironing time in half

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I would highly recommend this iron to everybody having 4 kids I have to iron quite a bit but this iron seemed to cut the time I spent on ironing in half. There is plenty of steam it glides across all kinds of clothing with ease it's easy to use different settings and had no problems filling it with water had no leakage what so ever and got all creases out of clothes and didn't leave any marks at all. It heated up very quickly and the steam started straight away.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate