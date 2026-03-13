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2 year warranty

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PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

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PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2990/26

PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips PowerLife Steam iron - English (US)

  • PDF file, 132.5 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2990/26 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 962.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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