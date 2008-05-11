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    Steam iron

    GC3106/02

    Speed and result

    EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

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    Speed and result

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal

    Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1900
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1,3
      Product dimensions
      285 x 120 x 145

    • Easy to use

      Easy to set up and store
      Integrated cord storage solution
      Fast heat-up
      Yes

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      SteamGlide soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Additional comfort
      360 degree cord freedom
      Water tank capacity
      300  ml

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Yes
      Continuous steam
      Up to 30 gr/min
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam Boost
      Up to 75 gr/min

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