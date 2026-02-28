2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC3240/02
Great results, minimum effort
EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!
Ironing brand
With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!
With EasyCare’s extra-long 3 m cord, youcan easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board – and further!
The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.
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