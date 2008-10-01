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  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    6400 series Pressurized ironing system

    GC6440/02

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam.

    See all benefits

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    6400 series Pressurized ironing system

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Compact powerful ironing system with Carry-lock

    • Carry-lock
    • ECO
    Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

    Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

    Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

    Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

    The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

    Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

    Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

    The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upward sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2kg) for an easy & confortable ironing experience.

    Lock your iron securely to the base station

    Lock your iron securely to the base station

    Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

    Easy set-up and storage

    Easy set-up and storage

    Easy set-up and storage

    Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

    Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

    Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting on your Philips Iron. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Variable steam settings to suit every garment

    Variable steam settings to suit every garment.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240
      Boiler wattage
      1370
      Iron wattage
      800
      Start-up time
      6

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      5,25
      Product dimensions
      319 x 199 x 166

    • Easy to use

      Control
      • Temperature ready light
      • Variable steam settings
      Reaching tricky areas
      • Button groove
      • Steam tip
      Easy to set up and store
      • Carry-lock
      • Compact design
      • Easy cord and hose storage

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      Non-stick soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      1,9  m
      Anti-scale management
      Easy Rinse
      Ergonomic iron design
      Ergonomically designed iron for comfortable ironing
      Hose length
      1.7  m
      Safe in use
      Overheat safety stop
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      800  ml

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Continuous vertical steam
      Continuous steam
      Up to 100 gr/min
      Soleplate
      Optimal vent pattern
      Pressurised Steam
      Up to 4  bar

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