PerfectCare Elite

Steam generator iron

GC9642
    PerfectCare Elite is the best and most efficient steam generator iron from Philips. With OptimalTEMP technology, you can now iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting needed.Guaranteed no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits

    PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

    Most powerful steam for the fastest ironing*

    PerfectCare Elite is the best and most efficient steam generator iron from Philips. With OptimalTEMP technology, you can now iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting needed.Guaranteed no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits

    Most powerful steam for the fastest ironing*

    PerfectCare Elite is the best and most efficient steam generator iron from Philips. With OptimalTEMP technology, you can now iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting needed.Guaranteed no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits

    PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

    Most powerful steam for the fastest ironing*

    PerfectCare Elite is the best and most efficient steam generator iron from Philips. With OptimalTEMP technology, you can now iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting needed.Guaranteed no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits

      Most powerful steam for the fastest ironing*

      with Ultra-light iron

      • Max 7.2 bar pressure
      • Up to 490g steam boost
      • 1.8 L water tank capacity
      • Detachable water tank
      Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

      Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

      The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill anytime without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 1.8 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank.

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy with ECO mode

      ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

      Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

      Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

      With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

      Safe and secure carry lock

      Safe and secure carry lock

      Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

      Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

      Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you safety peace of mind.

      Philips best gliding and most scratch resistant soleplate

      Philips best gliding and most scratch resistant soleplate

      The T-ionic Glide is Philips' most premium soleplate, promising superior gliding for more effortless and fast ironing. It has a stainless steel base which is harder and more durable than aluminum, with an integrated titanium oxide layer for advanced scratch resistance. Plus the carefully designed shape and vents provide an even better steam distribution for faster crease removal.

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

      Light weight and comfortable to handle

      Light weight and comfortable to handle

      Your steam generator's iron has the ideal weight: amazingly light weight and comfortable to handle. It glides easily over your garments, removes the toughest creases in no time, and reduces stress on your wrist. It makes also vertical steaming very easy and effective. You can now comfortably & effectively remove the creases of your delicate, like silk blouse, dresses, and jackets and even difficult to iron garments with pleats, decorations, buttons etc in a vertical way.

      Easy and efficient descaling system

      Easy and efficient descaling system

      Regular descaling protects your iron and ensures you'll continue to get the very best steam performance. The exclusively designed and ideally positioned Easy De-Calc Plus function provides the ideal way to get rid of lime scale and extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound when it's time to clean and descale. Then when your appliance is cold, simply remove the Easy De-Calc knob, collect the dirty water and scale into a cup and discard.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        Cyclonic steam chamber
        Yes
        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Smart Control Processor
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 145  g/min
        Power
        Max 2400  W
        Pressure
        Max 7.2 bar
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        Up to 490  g
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate gliding performance
        5  stars
        Soleplate name
        T-ionicGlide
        Water tank capacity
        1800  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Low water alert
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        5  stars
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Heat up time
        2  min
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy De-calc Plus
        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Yes

      • Storage

        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Cord storage
        • Cord storage compartment
        • Velcro fix
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        31 x 35 x 51  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        23.3 x 28.5 x 45.3  cm
        Weight of iron
        0.8  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        5.1  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

            • Iron weight & steam rate (norm IEC60311), vs. the 10 best selling steam generators; tested Dec. 2014