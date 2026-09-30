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2 year warranty

All series

  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.
  • Effortless ironing. Fast results.

Discontinued

PerfectCare EliteSteam generator iron

GC9642/66

4.5

| (112) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

1 award

Effortless ironing. Fast results.

PerfectCare Elite from Philips delivers effortless ironing and fast results. With OptimalTEMP technology, you can now iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting needed. Guaranteed no burns on any ironable garments.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Effortless ironing. Fast results.

Effortless ironing. Fast results.

  • Max 7.2 bar pressure

  • Up to 490g steam boost

  • 1.8 L water tank capacity

  • Detachable water tank

Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill anytime without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 1.8 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank.

Save energy with ECO mode

Save energy with ECO mode

ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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4.5

of 5

112

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

30/09/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb iron

Bought to replace my previous steam generator iron. Light to handle but powerful impact, this makes ironing so easy. Creases disappear like magic. I would definitely recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

13/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The product has great features

It's great - lightweight but irons as well as heavier irons and the steam being automatically generated when ironing motion is detected, works well, saving effort

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

13/10/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My Second Philips Perfect Care

I love ❤️ Philips Perfect Care steam generators. I had one of the early models, which finally gave up the ghost today after quite a few years. There was no doubt the replacement would be yet another Philips. There were things I was used to that the replacement had to have. Powerful steam, detachable tank, no temperature adjustment, this has all of these and more! Tank is much bigger. Auto steam is great. Steams as you iron, stops if you stop. Additional steam boost! Much lighter than my old Perfect Care. Glides so easily over the items and so much quieter than my previous model. Expensive? Yes, but worth every penny.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

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