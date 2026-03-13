ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

Discontinued

Support

PerfectCare EliteSteam generator iron

GC9642/66

PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 495.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Eco passport Philips PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron - English (US)

  • PDF file, 217.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you