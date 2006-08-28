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  • Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way

    Sandwich maker

    HD2415/80

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    Have your sandwiches just the way you want them. Place any sandwich you like between the large plates and select your preferred timing. The non-stick, removable, dishwasher safe plates make cleaning easier than ever before.

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    Sandwich maker

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    Have it your way, exactly your way

    Set the timer for delicious sandwiches

    • 900 W

    Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates

    Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates.

    Quick and delicious results thanks to the 900 Watt of power

    Quick and delicious results thanks to the 900 Watt of power.

    Digital timer with audible ready-signal

    Digital timer with audible ready-signal.

    Power-on and ready-to-use lights

    Power-on and ready-to-use lights.

    Easy cleaning thanks to removable, dishwasher-safe plates

    Easy cleaning thanks to removable, dishwasher-safe plates.

    Vertical, compact storage

    Vertical, compact storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      white/yellow
      Materials
      Phenolic housing

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.9  m

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Cool-touch handle
      Yes
      Anti-slip feet
      Yes
      Non-stick coated plates
      Yes

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