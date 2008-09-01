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  • Clear water, cleaner kettle Clear water, cleaner kettle Clear water, cleaner kettle

    Kettle

    HD4681/55

    Clear water, cleaner kettle

    Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to easily clean the Philips kettle? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.

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    Kettle

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    Clear water, cleaner kettle

    Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

    • 1.7 L 2400 W
    • Water level indicator
    • Plastic
    • Hinged lid
    Power cord winder for easy storage

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

    Easy to read water level indicator

    Easy to read water level indicator

    Easy to read water level indicator for left and right handed use.

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

    Pilot light illuminates when kettle is switched on

    Pilot light illuminates when kettle is switched on

    Pilot light around the temperatur control knob illuminates, clearly indicating when the kettle is switched on.

    Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

    Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

    The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.

    Bell rings when your water is ready

    Bell sounds when your water has reached boiling point.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2000-2400  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Capacity
      1.7  l
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      White & orange

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      21.3x17.6x30  mm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • 360 degrees base
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Boil-dry protection
      • Cord storage
      • Flat heating element
      • Non-slip feet
      • Ergonomic grip
      • Lid and spout filling
      • Wide opening lid

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      PP Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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