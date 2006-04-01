Search terms

Precision trimmer

HP6361/00
  Bikini Perfect
    Precision trimmer

    HP6361/00
      Bikini Perfect

      Feel confident and fresh

      Protective guard for neatly cutting hair

      Cut hair as close as you wish. Slides up and down 4 positions for that perfect length.

      Precision trimmer for even shaping and contouring

      For even shaping and contouring the bikini area.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Color(s)
        Lavender with violet accents
        Cutting unit
        Stainless steel 21 mm width
        Adjustable guard
        4 hair length settings; Hair length: 2-9.5 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Motor
        Mabuchi FF180 SH3827 DV
        Power source
        Rechargeable
        Battery
        Sanyo KR-3UV 600mAh AA NiCd (1,2V)
        Charging time
        12 hours
        Operating time
        At least 30 min
        Plug-in adapter
        • Cord length: 1 m
        • Sec: 2,3 V / 100 mA

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        240x180x83 (HxWxD)  mm
        F-box weight
        0.391
        A-box dimensions
        475x250x19 (HxWxD)  mm
        A-box weight
        2,546  g
        Number of F-boxes per A-box
        6

      • Logistic data

        Pallet quantity (EU)
        456  pcs
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        600  pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        204 x 120 x 80  cm
        Pallet size (GB)
        204 x 120 x 100  cm

