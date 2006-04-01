Precision trimmer HP6361/00
Bikini Perfect Feel confident and fresh Protective guard for neatly cutting hair
Cut hair as close as you wish. Slides up and down 4 positions for that perfect length.
Precision trimmer for even shaping and contouring
For even shaping and contouring the bikini area.
Features
Color(s)
Lavender with violet accents Cutting unit
Stainless steel 21 mm width Adjustable guard
4 hair length settings; Hair length: 2-9.5 mm
Technical specifications
Motor
Mabuchi FF180 SH3827 DV Power source
Rechargeable Battery
Sanyo KR-3UV 600mAh AA NiCd (1,2V) Charging time
12 hours Operating time
At least 30 min Plug-in adapter
Cord length: 1 m
Sec: 2,3 V / 100 mA
Weight and dimensions
F-box dimensions
240x180x83 (HxWxD)
mm F-box weight
0.391 A-box dimensions
475x250x19 (HxWxD)
mm A-box weight
2,546
g Number of F-boxes per A-box
6
Logistic data
Pallet quantity (EU)
456
pcs Pallet quantity (GB)
600
pcs Pallet size (EU)
204 x 120 x 80
cm Pallet size (GB)
204 x 120 x 100
cm
