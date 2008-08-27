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    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ6645/16

    A close shave

    The HQ6645 is developed to offer a close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

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    A close shave

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Reflex Action system

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

    Individually floating heads

    Individually floating heads

    Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

    Spring released pop-up trimmer

    Spring released pop-up trimmer

    Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Design

      Finishing
      Front side lacquering

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads
      Shaving system
      Super Lift & Cut technology
      Styling
      Precision trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      Corded

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