Other items in the box
- Cleaning brush
- Bathroom stand
- Soft travel pouch
- User manual
- Power cord
- Protection cap
HQ8250/17
Fast. Close. Efficient.
The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shaveSee all benefits
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The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.
The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
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