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  • A fresh clean shave A fresh clean shave A fresh clean shave

    Electric shaver

    HQ904

    A fresh clean shave

    The Philips 900 series washable two headed electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success everyday.

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    Electric shaver

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    A fresh clean shave

    • Battery powered
    • With Lift & Cut
    Independently floating heads + reflex action

    Independently floating heads + reflex action

    Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact while the reflex action system automatically adjusts to the curves of your face and neck.

    Lift & Cut

    Lift & Cut

    This unique dual blade system gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

    Self-sharpening blades

    Self-sharpening blades

    The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.

    Anti-slip grip

    Anti-slip grip

    The soft-touch slim fit handle with ribbed grips are designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.

    Washable shaver

    Washable shaver

    The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Lift and Cut
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Design

      Finishing
      Lacquer

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads
      Shaving system
      Lift & Cut technology
      SkinComfort
      Comfort shaving heads

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      Battery operation
      Cleaning
      Washable

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