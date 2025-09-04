HX3333/24
Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
Add flossing effortlessly to your daily routine with the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000. In 60 seconds, it removes up to 99.9% of plaque* between teeth and along the gumline. Its collapsible design makes it perfect to use on the go.See all benefits
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The Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 is gentle, effective, and ready to take anywhere. The flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque from between your teeth and along your gumline in just 60 seconds*.
The Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 is up to 100% more effective than string floss for improving gum health in just 4 weeks**.
The flosser is compact and made to move with you. Its collapsible 200ml water tank slides over the handle when empty, making it easy to store at home or pack into a bag while traveling.
The flosser's 200ml collapsible water tank holds just the right amount of water for a full 60-second clean. No stopping to refill part-way through! Before your next flossing session, refill by sliding off the water tank to remove it in case of a shallow sink, or simply fill directly under the tap using the fill port next to the tip. Leave the port open after use to aid drying.
One full charge gives you up to 21 days of battery life***, at home or while traveling. When it's time to recharge, simply plug into a power source using the USB-A to small plug cable.
Tailor your routine with 3 cleaning modes: Pulse mode to gently massage your gums, Clean mode for everyday effectiveness, and Sensitive mode for an extra touch of gentleness in your routine.
Designed to fit comfortably in your hand, offering a secure grip for confident use anywhere. And its IPX7 water-resistance rating makes the flosser truly bathroom friendly.
Choose the tip that suits your needs and switch when needed. Use the Standard tip for effective everyday cleaning between your teeth and along the gumline. Or switch to the Comfort tip with its soft rim, designed especially for sensitive teeth and gums. Both tips can be rotated up to 360° to help you reach hard-to-reach areas like the back of your mouth.
Be sure to check when unboxing - the second tip is stored inside the fill port which doubles as a storage compartment to keep your flosser tip safe and clean after each use.
Every 15 seconds, the pacer briefly pauses the water flow to guide you to a new quadrant of your mouth, helping you stay on track throughout your 60-second routine. This way, you can clean all four quadrants evenly without having to guess if you're going too fast, too slow, or running out of water.
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