Search terms

EN
AR
  • Deep, gentle cleaning Deep, gentle cleaning Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9112/12

    Deep, gentle cleaning

    With FlexCare Platinum, even the deepest clean is gentle enough to protect your teeth and gums. Thanks to the AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor, you get maximum plaque removal and a gentle experience however you brush.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all FlexCare Platinum

    Deep, gentle cleaning

    10x more plaque removal and healthier gums*

    • 3 modes, 3 intensities
    • 2 brush heads
    • With pressure sensor
    Remove up to 10x more plaque with AdaptiveClean*

    Remove up to 10x more plaque with AdaptiveClean*

    Click on the AdaptiveClean brush head to experience our deepest ever clean. You get 4x more surface contact** to remove up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas,* and a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

    Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

    Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

    With optimal cleaning from your FlexCare, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

    Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

    Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

    With FlexCare Platinum Connected, you experience a truly deep clean. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, while 3 modes meet your specific needs: Clean mode – for superior daily cleaning, White – to remove surface stains, and Deep Clean for invigorating freshness.

    Deep Clean mode tackles your trouble spots

    Deep Clean mode tackles your trouble spots

    Our Deep Clean mode means you can really focus on specific areas, paying them extra attention. We’ve combined our unique brush head motion with an extended 3 minutes of brushing time so your teeth get a truy deep clean.

    Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

    Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

    You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum will. If you use too much pressure, your handle will gently pulsate. This is a reminder to ease off the pressure, and let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

    Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

    Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

    Powerful sonic vibrations whip up your toothpaste into plaque fighting bubbles, and drive them deep between your teeth and along your gum line. At the same time your teeth will experience 62,000 gentle but effective brush movements. You'll get a month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.

    AdaptiveClean brush head flexes along your gum line

    AdaptiveClean brush head flexes along your gum line

    Click on our AdaptiveClean brush head for a deep, gentle clean that leaves gums up to 2x healthier than a manual toothbrush. Soft rubber sides flex along every contour of your teeth and gums to absorb any excess pressure. Bristles can then reach deep between teeth giving you a comfortable, effective deep clean.

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

    Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

    Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

    Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with FlexCare Platinum. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.

    Long battery life and travel case

    Long battery life and travel case

    Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact travel charger keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You’ll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, so being on the move means you needn’t miss out on that fresh feeling.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Slate gray

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks***

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 FlexCare Platinum
      Brush heads
      • 1 AdaptiveClean
      • 1 InterCare standard
      Travel case
      1
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health in only two weeks
      Performance
      Removes up to 10x more plaque*
      Pressure sensor
      Vibrates handle to alert user
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Whitening benefits
      Helps naturally remove stains
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      3 intensities
      • Low
      • Medium
      • High
      White
      Removes surface stains
      Deep Clean
      For an invigorating deep clean

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • * Compared to a DiamondClean brush head
    • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.