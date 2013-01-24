Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
The DiamondClean Smart is our best toothbrush, for complete care. Four high-performance brush heads let you focus on all areas of your oral health, and our Smart Sensor technology gives you personalized feedback and coaching. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Click on the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head to experience our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact*** and remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.
Click on the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head to improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.*
Click on the W3 Premium White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal your whitest smile. With its densely packed central stain removal bristles, it's clinically proven to remove up to 100% more stains in just three days.**
Click on the TongueCare+ tongue brush to gently remove odor causing bacteria from the pores of your tongue. Its 240 specially designed MicroBristles get between all your tongue's ridges and grooves to remove bacteria and debris that lead to bad breath. Team with our antibacterial BreathRx tongue spray for superior cleaning and super fresh breath.
The Philips Sonicare app lets you know when you've achieved a thorough clean, and coaches you to be a better, more mindful brusher.
Any trouble areas your dentist has pointed out? We'll highlight them on your in-app 3D mouth map, and remind you to pay extra attention to these areas.
You might not notice when you brush too hard, but your DiamondClean Smart will. If you use too much pressure, the light ring on the end of your handle will flash. This is a gentle reminder to ease off the pressure, and let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.
With an electric toothbrush, you let the brush do the work. We've built a scrubbing sensor into your handle as a gentle reminder to reduce scrubbing. This way, you can improve your technique and get a gentler, more effective clean.
Wondering which mode and intensity you should use? Wonder no longer. A microchip in your brush head tells your DiamondClean Smart which one you're using. So if you click on a gum-care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity to provide a gentle yet effective care for your gums. All you need to do is to press the power button.
Brush heads wear-out over time and become less effective at removing plaque. With smart brush head recognition you'll never lose track of when to replace your brush head. Your toothbrush tracks how long and hard you've brushed with each brush head, and will alert you when it's time to replace. You can also monitor the lifetime of your brush heads in the Philips Sonicare app, and even order replacements so you're never caught short.
DiamondClean Smart comes with five modes which cover a range of brushing needs: Clean mode is for exceptional daily cleaning, White+ is for removing stains, Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums, and Tongue Care is the perfect mode for cleaning your tongue. It breaks up tongue debris and sweeps away bad-breath bacteria. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more-sensitive mouths.
You'll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge. However, if you run low while traveling, your deluxe USB travel case doubles as a charger. Place your toothbrush in the case and either connect it to your laptop or a wall socket. As for charging at home - simply place your brush in your sleek charger glass - it fits stylishly into your bathroom and also doubles as a rinsing glass.
If you happen to miss a spot while brushing your teeth, your app's TouchUp feature will show you. You can then go back for a second pass, and be confident you are getting a complete clean, every time.
