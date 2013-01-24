Home
    Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

    The DiamondClean Smart is our best toothbrush, for complete care. Four high-performance brush heads let you focus on all areas of your oral health, and our Smart Sensor technology gives you personalized feedback and coaching.

      Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

      Feel confident, with 100% coverage

      • Personalized coaching
      • Smart brush head sensors
      • Smart brush head recognition
      • 5 modes, 3 intensities
      Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

      Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

      Click on the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head to experience our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact*** and remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.

      Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

      Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

      Click on the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head to improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.*

      Remove up to 100% more stains** in just 3 days

      Remove up to 100% more stains** in just 3 days

      Click on the W3 Premium White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal your whitest smile. With its densely packed central stain removal bristles, it's clinically proven to remove up to 100% more stains in just three days.**

      Enjoy long-lasting fresh breath

      Enjoy long-lasting fresh breath

      Click on the TongueCare+ tongue brush to gently remove odor causing bacteria from the pores of your tongue. Its 240 specially designed MicroBristles get between all your tongue's ridges and grooves to remove bacteria and debris that lead to bad breath. Team with our antibacterial BreathRx tongue spray for superior cleaning and super fresh breath.

      Guides you to brush and highlights missed areas

      Guides you to brush and highlights missed areas

      The Philips Sonicare app lets you know when you've achieved a thorough clean, and coaches you to be a better, more mindful brusher.

      Start taking better care of your trouble areas

      Start taking better care of your trouble areas

      Any trouble areas your dentist has pointed out? We'll highlight them on your in-app 3D mouth map, and remind you to pay extra attention to these areas.

      Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

      Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

      You might not notice when you brush too hard, but your DiamondClean Smart will. If you use too much pressure, the light ring on the end of your handle will flash. This is a gentle reminder to ease off the pressure, and let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

      Guides you to reduce your scrubbing

      Guides you to reduce your scrubbing

      With an electric toothbrush, you let the brush do the work. We've built a scrubbing sensor into your handle as a gentle reminder to reduce scrubbing. This way, you can improve your technique and get a gentler, more effective clean.

      Brush heads automatically select the optimal settings

      Brush heads automatically select the optimal settings

      Wondering which mode and intensity you should use? Wonder no longer. A microchip in your brush head tells your DiamondClean Smart which one you're using. So if you click on a gum-care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity to provide a gentle yet effective care for your gums. All you need to do is to press the power button.

      Make sure you're getting the most from your brush head

      Make sure you're getting the most from your brush head

      Brush heads wear-out over time and become less effective at removing plaque. With smart brush head recognition you'll never lose track of when to replace your brush head. Your toothbrush tracks how long and hard you've brushed with each brush head, and will alert you when it's time to replace. You can also monitor the lifetime of your brush heads in the Philips Sonicare app, and even order replacements so you're never caught short.

      Choose from 5 modes and 3 intensity settings

      Choose from 5 modes and 3 intensity settings

      DiamondClean Smart comes with five modes which cover a range of brushing needs: Clean mode is for exceptional daily cleaning, White+ is for removing stains, Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums, and Tongue Care is the perfect mode for cleaning your tongue. It breaks up tongue debris and sweeps away bad-breath bacteria. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more-sensitive mouths.

      Easy and stylish charging - home and away

      Easy and stylish charging - home and away

      You'll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge. However, if you run low while traveling, your deluxe USB travel case doubles as a charger. Place your toothbrush in the case and either connect it to your laptop or a wall socket. As for charging at home - simply place your brush in your sleek charger glass - it fits stylishly into your bathroom and also doubles as a rinsing glass.

      Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage

      Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage

      If you happen to miss a spot while brushing your teeth, your app's TouchUp feature will show you. You can then go back for a second pass, and be confident you are getting a complete clean, every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        White+
        To remove surface stains
        Deep Clean+
        For an invigorating deep clean
        Gum Health
        Special attention to molars
        TongueCare+
        For long lasting clean breath
        3 intensities
        • High
        • Medium
        • Low

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 DiamondClean Smart
        Brush heads
        • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
        • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
        • 1 W3 Premium White
        • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
        Glass charger
        1
        Travel case
        USB charging travel case

      • BrushSync Mode Pairing

        C3 Premium Plaque Control
        Pairs with Clean mode
        G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
        Pairs with Gum Health mode
        W3 Premium White brush head
        Pairs with White+ mode
        TongueCare+ tongue brush
        Pairs with TongueCare mode

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth® wireless technology
        Connected brushing app

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • with iOS7 or higher

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Black

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        Removes up to 10x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        Up to 7x healthier gums****
        Whitening benefits
        Up to 100% less stains*****
        Pressure feedback
        • Ring lights up in purple
        • Vibrates handle to alert user
        TouchUp
        Ensures 100% coverage
        Timer
        BrushPacer and SmarTimer

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        Location sensor
        Tracks & improves coverage
        Scrubbing sensor
        Guides to reduce scrubbing
        3D mouth map
        Highlights trouble areas
        TouchUp
        To address missed spots
        Position sensor
        Guides to areas you missed

      • Ease of use

        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brush head recognition
        Syncs with optimal mode
        Replacement reminder
        • To always ensure best results
        • reminder icon lights up
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Display
        Illuminated display

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days******

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V, 50-60 Hz

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • * as compared to a manual toothbrush with a leading whitening toothpaste
            • * compared to DiamondClean
            • *** in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks
            • **** after 3 days of use in White+ mode vs a manual toothbrush
            • ***** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode